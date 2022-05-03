ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sanjay Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her death anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media to remember his mother and veteran actress Nargis on her 41st death anniversary.

The actor shared a heartfelt note about his mother the late Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary.

He wrote a heart-touching caption: “Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul.”

“I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!”

Sanjay’s recently released ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is breaking records globally and his character of ‘Adheera’ is also garnering immense love from the audience.

Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like ‘Shamshera’, ‘Ghudchadi’, and ‘Prithiviraj’.

