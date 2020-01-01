Sanjay Dutt returns to work, says he will ‘beat’ cancer in viral video

Actor Sanjay Dutt has addressed his battle with cancer for the first time, in a video posted by his friend, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

In the video, the 61-year-old actor showed his scar mark, saying: “Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will beat it, I will be out of this cancer soon.”

He sported a beard, which he said he was growing for the sequel of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”. Dutt plays the antagonist in the film starring Kannada superstar Yash.

“I need the look for the film as we are starting in November. I am happy to be on the sets again. There’s dubbing for ‘Shamshera’ too, so that will be fun. It’s good to be back,” he said.

The actor also shared that he has started working out again. “I’m getting my muscles back,” said Dutt, who had flown to Dubai with wife Maanayata in September after receiving treatment in Mumbai.

The video comes days after a viral picture of Dutt got his fans worried about his health, as he looked weaker in the image.

On August 11, the 61-year-old actor, who was hospitalised a few days before that due to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. Although Dutt or his family members did not reveal anything officially at that point, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” Nahta had tweeted on his official Twitter account in August.