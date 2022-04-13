Bollywood’s famous and infamous hero, Sanjay Dutt recently spoke about the prevalence of substance abuse amongst the youth and he earnestly urged to get high on life instead of drugs.

He requested the young generation to stay away from the vicious cycle of drugs. Sanjay Dutt reportedly told Rahul Mittra in an interview, referencing the youth of today, “If I could come out of drugs, so can you.”

The ‘KGF’ actor said, “I don’t want people to look at drug abusers as a taboo to society. They need acceptance and a lot of faith to get out of the addiction, which requires a lot of support. Jo nasha zindagi ka hai, jo nasha family ka hai, jo kaam mein milta hai, woh drugs se kabhi nahi mil sakta. (The high you get from life, from family and from work, you won’t get that high from drugs ever).”

The actor also urged the family members of drug users to come out in the open and talk about it, share their troubles with friends and family, instead of keeping it hush hush and making it a taboo. He was also insistent that drug abusers get the right treatment to overcome their addiction.

He shared his recent health scare and said, I overcame cancer recently and it was possible only with the support of family and friends. Similarly, drug addiction is a disease which needs to be recognized and treated properly.”

Sanjay Dutt’s life and his struggle with substance abuse as well as his infamous association with the underworld and subsequent arrest were chronicled in Raju Hirani’s fictional adaptation ‘Sanju’. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor played the titular role for which he won several awards and accolades. Vicky Kaushal who played a supporting role in the movie, won millions of hearts and cemented a place in Bollywood because of his outstanding heartwarming performance in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which releases in cinemas tomorrow, April 14. He is sharing screen space with the lead actor, Yash, as well as actresses Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in the movie.