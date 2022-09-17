ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sanjay Dutt wishes the ‘man who changed the outlook of our nation’

NewsWire
0
0

Sanjay Dutt sent out wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Saturday turned 72.

The Bollywood actor thanked Modi for his leadership and heaped praises for changing the outlook of the nation.

Sanjay took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph posing with Modi. In the image, the two are standing together as they get clicked.

“Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership!A Happy birthday @narendramodi” Sanjay wrote on the micro-blogging website for the leader.

20220917-124202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Shershaah’ actress Kiara Advani talks about meeting Dimple Cheema

    India’s fight for freedom through the roving eye of cinema

    Audibook by lady Di’s police bodyguard hints at conspiracy behind death

    Anupria Goenka loves working with newcomers with a voice