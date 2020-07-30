Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Iqra baked cake for actor on birthday

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) When Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 61st birthday, he had a sweet and cute surprise awaiting him.

Dutt missed his family as he celebrated his birthday on June 29 in the city, because his wife Maanayata along with their children, Iqra and Shahraan, are in Dubai due to the lockdown.

While Maanayata and their children celebrated the actor’s birthday with him virtually, little Iqra brightened Dutt’s special day presenting him a cake she had baked for him.

“It has been such a special day for all of us. Iqra also baked a cake herself for Sanju while we FaceTimed and wished him, she being the weakest spot, Sanju was almost teary eyed with the gesture,” Maanayata said.

She also shared on her social media the entire process of how Iqra baked the cake for her father.

Sanjay Dutt had earlier said: “This year has been a year of great learning for me. It’s a different feeling since I’m celebrating my birthday away from my family but in the time of social media, we are not so away, thankfully just like how we recently celebrated Maanayata’s (wife) birthday.”

–IANS

