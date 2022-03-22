ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sanjay Gagnani makes a special appearance in ‘Naagin 6’

‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Sanjay Gagnani is making a cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s popular series ‘Naagin 6’. He will be seen as a Maha Sapera.

Sanjay says: “Although I love being Prithvi, it’s nice to get a breath of fresh air every now and then and play some other roles. It was Ekta ma’am’s wish that I play the maha sapera in her biggest and most ambitious franchise of Naagin.”

Sanjay’s first look is getting a lot of views and his entry is going to bring some interesting twists and turns.

He adds how he got the opportunity to work in the show because of television czarina Ekta.

“She was looking for a power-packed performer for this and I feel fortunate that she believed I could be the one,” he concludes.

