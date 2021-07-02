Actor Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi in the show “Kundali Bhagya”, is surprised with fans tagging him as “Villainero” on social media.

“The audience of my show has given me a name, which is ‘Villainero’, which stands for Villain Hero,” he tells IANS, adding: “So, a lot of them see me as a villain, a lot others as a hero, and the rest as a villain and a hero.”

“Unlike many other actors I have managed to keep myself from being typecast as of now and l feel blessed that I don’t have to break any kind of image that I’ve created on screen. The credit for that completely goes to my entire team and especially the writers because they have portrayed me in such a manner that only my activities are evil,” shares the actor, whose show airs on Zee TV.

The actor adds: “Honestly, I have no fear of getting typecast because if I could be cast for a villain’s role despite not looking like one, I am confident that any other producer will cast an actor like me who has played a villain, in a hero’s role as well.”

–IANS

ym/vnc