Sanjay Gagnani on his Akshay Kumar-inspired look for ‘Kundali Bhagya’

‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Sanjay Gagnani was inspired by the look of Akshay Kumar’s character from ‘Laxmii’ for a sequence in the show.

He wore a red saree, a wig, and a big red bindi on his forehead. He even took help of his wife, Poonam Preet.

Sanjay mentioned: “I have taken up a lot of disguises in ‘Kundali Bhagya’, but this one was really very different and challenging. In fact, I have taken up a woman avatar earlier too, but the characteristics, nuances and the portrayal of this new character were quite different.”

He spoke about the challenges and added: “While I was initially comfortable, when we started shooting for the sequence, I understood the difficulty of doing all the sequences in a saree. I had to perform some action scenes, and the whole sequence went on for almost 2 days.”

“I honestly don’t know how all the actresses wear such heavy sarees for so many hours and are so comfortable shooting in them all day long. In fact, I also salute all the men who dress up as women in fiction shows and comedy shows and perform their acts flawlessly. I watched several movies, strong women characters and even other men who played women in earlier shows to prepare for this one.”

He further shared how he took help of his wife for his look

“I even got some help from Poonam (his wife) to get the nuances right and I have to say it was all worth it. The audience has really showered me with a lot of love for the act and I hope they continue supporting me all my life,” he concluded.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

