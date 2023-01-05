ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sanjay Gagnani takes a break, digs Turkish delicacies in Istanbul

‘Naagin’ actor Sanjay Gagnani managed to take out some time out in the past few days and travelled to Istanbul. And now he has shared his memories of the time he spent in the city and the food he has had with Turkish families.

He said: “I had a blast in Istanbul and it was indeed a great experience to be there.” The food that stood out from the feasts Turkish families hosted for him included notably rice with chestnuts, chicken roast, and a variety of Turkish cold and warm appetisers.

Sanjay, who is also known for his work in ‘Bairi Piya’, ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Aahat’, ‘C.I.D.’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, said it is not easy to take time out because of back-to-back shoots.

“As I was working for a daily soap, taking breaks was really difficult, but now I have time to work on myself and I just thought about exploring new things. For this year, I have decided to live my dreams and I am looking ahead for more exciting opportunities,” Sanjay said.

