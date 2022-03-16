Sanjay Leela Bhansali is relishing the success of his latest directorial venture, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is still going strong at the box office. The movie recently entered the 100-crore club. This movie is the fourth Bhansali film to enter the 100-crore club, the previous three being – ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela’.

With this feat, he also becomes the second director, after Kabir Khan to achieve this feat. One would think Bhansali would be taking a break and enjoying the success but the director is already at work, finalizing details for his next project in the pipeline – ‘Baiju Bawra’.

For ‘Baiju Bawra’ Bhansali has finalized his favorite and most successful lead actor from his previous movies, Ranveer Singh as the male lead. Perhaps given the success of ‘Gangubai’, or more likely by observing her talent when shooting for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Bhansali has decided to go with Alia Bhat for the female lead, which will make ‘Baiju Bawra’ her second Bhansali movie.

While the lead pair is more or less a done deal, latest reports suggest Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking for a third male lead to play the character of the singer ‘Tansen’ and if the reports are to be believed, he wants to cast Ajay Devgn in the role.

Ajay Devgn has not yet agreed to sign up for this but it seems unlikely that he will refuse. A source involved with the movie, revealed that, “When SLB worked with Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi after 23 years, he was apprehensive about the experience. But they got along famously. Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels Devgn had a big hand in the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. He wants Devgn to be part of Baiju Bawra. It is a role with shades of grey in it. But Ajay Devgn has never been afraid to go where others are afraid to.”

Ajay Devgn did collaborate with Bhansali for the first time since ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and this time too it has been a successful venture, so we can hope that he will be seen in Bhansali’s next movie as well.