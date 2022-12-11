ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sanjay Mishra chuffed about ‘Vadh’ character’s name: it is his father’s

Sanjay Mishra, who plays a murderer in the recently released film ‘Vadh’, has an emotional connection with the film. The name of his character in the film is Shambhunath Mishra, which is his father’s name.

Talking about his part in the film, the actor told IANS: “I always try to make an effort to keep a healthy mix of roles for the screen. It is evident in my choices like ‘Golmaal’, ‘Ankhon Dekhi’, ‘All the Best’, ‘Masaan’ and even my two recent and upcoming films — ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Vadh'”.

He mentioned: “I don’t want to bore the viewers and myself by doing similar kinds of work. Variety toh honi chaahiye na life mein (variety is always good to have in life).”

Talking about his emotional connection with the film, the actor said: “The name of my character is the same as my father’s — Shambhunath Mishra and that’s something that makes it special for me. Also, the film presents a story of how old people are left to fend for themselves with their children living afar. That was a very interesting space for me to explore as an actor.”

20221211-162603

