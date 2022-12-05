Actor Sanjay Mishra, who will be seen essaying the dark and menacing role of a killer in the upcoming theatrical movie ‘Vadh’, has an interest in exploring films of the true crime genre.

The actor shared that he is a huge fan of the Ajay Devgn-starrer movie ‘Drishyam’ the second part of which recently debuted in theatres and has been cranking up good numbers at the box-office thereby acting as the saving grace for the lull-induced Bollywood.

While speaking about the things he loves the most in the murder mystery kind of films, Sanjay shared, “I am a huge fan of ‘Drishyam’ and very impressed with its amazing story. The way they built a story that goes beyond murder and reopens with a different twist, that is very captivating.”

He further mentioned, “It shows that even if one tries to escape the crime, the crime will never leave them. I feel that whoever loved ‘Drishyam’ and likes the genre would also like ‘Vadh'”.

Just like ‘Drishyam’, the premise of ‘Vadh’ also revolves around a murder case and promises to show a different side of Sanjay Mishra as an actor.

‘Vadh’, written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions.

The film will land on December 9, 2022 in cinemas where it will clash with the Kajol-starrer ‘Salaam Venky’.

20221205-154804