The trailer of the upcoming thriller movie ‘Vadh’, which stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in a never seen before avatar, was unveiled on Tuesday.

The trailer, which is under three minutes in length, shows the menacing side of Mishra as an actor as he not only kills a person but also ruthlessly disposes of their body in a flour machine in order to not leave a trace of the crime.

The act is committed by Sanjay and Neena’s elderly characters in tandem. However, he can be seen making a confession about the murder inside a police station.

Why did he admit to committing the crime or how he ends up in police station are some of the questions that the movie will answer in detail.

Nonetheless, the darkness of Sanjay and Neena’s characters is the most startling element of the trailer.

Speaking about ‘Vadh’, Sanjay Mishra said, “As an actor I have never imagined myself in this type of a character that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to see how the audience reacts to the movie.”

Neena Gupta mentioned that the trailer is just the tip of the ice-berg and there’s a lot more than what meets the eye.

She said, “Vadh’ is an extremely intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing life to the film. This story is much more than what meets the eye and audience will have a wonderful time watching the trailer as well as the movie itself.”

‘Vadh’, written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions.

The film will be released in cinemas on December 9.

20221122-175604