Sanjay Mishra teases first look of new film ‘Woh 3 Din’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Renowned actor Sanjay Mishra on Friday announced his new film, titled Woh 3 Din.

Taking to Instagram, Mishra shared the first official poster of the project. In the image, we can see Mishra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rajesh Sharma sitting on a railway track.

Mishra also shared that the film’s shoot was completed after lockdown in Varanasi.

“Woh 3 Din… first film we completed after lockdown,” Mishra wrote about the film, directed by Raaj Aashoo.

Sanyal recently informed that shooting of the film was done maintaining all precautions.

“We carry disinfectants and sprays all the time. Social distancing is also maintained on the sets. Luckily, in this film I have scenes with only Sanjay Mishra, they do not involve any kind of physical interaction, so it is working out for us. It is amazing to watch people maintain distance,” Sanyal had shared while speaking about his experience of shooting amid pandemic.

