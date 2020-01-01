Sanjay Mishra turns 57, costar Chandan Roy Sanyal pens a special post

Sanjay Mishra turned 57 on Tuesday, and among those who wished the actor on his special day was Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Chandan and Mishra are co-actors in the film, “Woh 3 Din”, and the former shared some fond memories of their shoot along with his wishes.

Sharing a photo of the two, Chandan posted on Instagram: “Met you at the height of pandemic in an empty Banaras, you call your town for a film. Best part, you suggested I play the part. And we did make a pure art of a film. We never looked at the script at once and jumped into it every time.”

“You liked my jhorna ghee bhaat so much that you ordered me to leave the rest, you made food, your masala stories, you wanted to show Banaras to me, when i reminded your area is called DIZ Area, Gole Market, Delhi. You couldn’t stop feeling nostalgic about it since you hadn’t heard the name in years. Happy Birthday atta boy @imsanjaimishra. Listen to your favourite song today ‘Tum apna ranjo gham by Jagjit Kaur’ another one how you jumped when i played that song. Love you bhaijee. See you soon on another one,” he concluded.

“Woh 3 Din” is about a journey that a rickshaw puller and his passenger undertake in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

To TV fanatics, Sanjay is best known for his role in the sitcom “Office Office”. He has also impressed Bollywood buffs with his acting in films like “Ankhon Dekhi”, “Kadvi Hawa” and “Golmaal”.