On his father’s 17th death anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered late veteran star Sunil Dutt and said that he was always there to guide and protect him.

Sanjay posted a throwback picture posing with his father and wrote: “Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need… the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!”

Sunil died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Mumbai, two weeks before his 76th birthday.

Sanjay was last seen in the blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ starring Yash. He has a motley of films lined up for release.

The actor will next be seen in ‘Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Ghudchadi’.

