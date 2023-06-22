INDIA

Sanjay Raut accuses CM’s family of profiting from fake bills during pandemic

NewsWire
0
0

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged a scam of several crores of rupees during the Covid-19 pandemic which reportedly benefited the family of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his home district of Thane.

Speaking to the media, Raut said that the alleged scam involved purported fake bills which were issued by certain companies for Covid facilities in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali towns of the district.

“I have evidence of thisa Fraudulent bills for crores of rupees were raised for providing the facilities, which benefited Shinde’s family at that time,” claimed Raut, while waving a bunch of documents and demanding that the concerned authorities should reply in the matter.

Vowing to pursue the issue, the Sena (UBT) leader said that the ruling Shiv Sena should first look inwards at their own affairs before hurling allegations at others.

His hint was to Shinde’s move three days ago setting up a Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged fraud of Rs 12,000 crore expenses incurring during the Covid-19 pandemic by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a special audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) in March.

The Sena (UBT) has responded by announcing a huge protest march to the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai on July 1 to highlight the alleged corruption in the country’s biggest and richest civic body.

20230622-120603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    It’s a saffron surge in Gujarat’s six civic bodies(Roundup)

    SC Collegium recommends 10 Allahabad HC addl judges as permanent judges

    Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray ‘Selfiee’ possible

    ISL: Have seen renewed confidence and maturity in the team, says...