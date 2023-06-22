Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged a scam of several crores of rupees during the Covid-19 pandemic which reportedly benefited the family of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his home district of Thane.

Speaking to the media, Raut said that the alleged scam involved purported fake bills which were issued by certain companies for Covid facilities in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali towns of the district.

“I have evidence of thisa Fraudulent bills for crores of rupees were raised for providing the facilities, which benefited Shinde’s family at that time,” claimed Raut, while waving a bunch of documents and demanding that the concerned authorities should reply in the matter.

Vowing to pursue the issue, the Sena (UBT) leader said that the ruling Shiv Sena should first look inwards at their own affairs before hurling allegations at others.

His hint was to Shinde’s move three days ago setting up a Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged fraud of Rs 12,000 crore expenses incurring during the Covid-19 pandemic by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a special audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) in March.

The Sena (UBT) has responded by announcing a huge protest march to the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai on July 1 to highlight the alleged corruption in the country’s biggest and richest civic body.

