Sanjay Raut plans film on 'Diary of Maharashtra Khokha'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said he is planning to make a feature film detailing the saga of how the erstwhile Maha Vika Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was toppled in June 2022 with the alleged lure of ‘khokhas’ (slang for crore rupees) here on Friday.

Talking to the media, Raut said that the film will be titled ‘Diary of Maharashtra Khokha’ and promised that it will be a ‘historical movie’ to hit the silver screens.

“There are already films like ‘The Kerala Story’ or ‘The Kashmir Files’ so now I am planning to make a real story on the role played by ‘khokhas’ that led to the collapse of the state government here…” said Raut.

With a mischievous smile, Raut said that he may hire film-maker Vivek Agnihotri for the venture and the film would have less people and more ‘khokhas’.

After the MVA government of ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray was toppled, the Opposition Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Sena (UBT) had alleged that at least “50 Khokhas” (implying Rs 50-crore) were paid to break the 40 MLAs of the original Shiv Sena.

Attacking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena which pulled the rug from under the Thackeray, Raut said that the Shinde party is doomed for allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The Shinde group is not a party but a chicken coop of the BJP and it will be ‘cut’ at one shot… Then, there will be no more ‘cock cock, cock cock’… This will happen soon,” predicted Raut.

To a query, the Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson added that his party’s decision to boycott the inaugural of the new Parliament House was based on principles and to save democracy.

“The President and the Vice-President have been ignored from this event… That is not correct… We have taken a principled stand on this issue,” Raut said.

