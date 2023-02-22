INDIA

Sanjay Raut quizzed on death threats, accused’s wife files complaint

A Thane police team on Wednesday recorded statement of Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on his allegations that MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had hired mafia goon Raja Thakur to kill him.

Simultaneously, Thakur’s wife, lawyer Pooja Thakur filed a police complaint against Raut for making defamatory remarks against her husband.

On Tuesday, Raut had created a sensation by claiming that the CM’s son and Thane MP Shrikant Shinde had contracted alleged goon Raja Thakur to “finish him off”.

He had written letters to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and top officials seeking protection as his security cover was removed after the change of power in the state last year.

Raut’s contentions were dismissed outright by both Shinde and Fadnavis, and while they assured a probe into his allegations, but cautioned that he (Raut) could face action if he was indulging in any “political stunts”. He was accorded security cover.

After submitting her complaint with the Kapurbavdi Police Station, Pooja Thakur told media persons: “Who has given him (Raut) the right to call my husband a goon… I have lodged a complaint against him under IPC’s Section 211.”

Besides Raut, other Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders like former Congress CM Ashok Chavan and Nationalist Congress Party ex-Minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad have also raised apprehensions of death threats in the past few days.

