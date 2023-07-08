INDIA

Sanjay Singh calls for SC intervention in Manish Sisodia’s case

NewsWire
0
0

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Saturday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was being misused by the BJP to spread false news and force opposition leaders to join the BJP. 

He urged the Supreme Court of India to look into the ongoing matter.

Singh stated: “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) gave breaking news against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to all news channels on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made ED a laughing stock in front of the whole country.”

Singh said there was a need of the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey said that it was not the first time the ED had planted news through sources, as this had happened approximately a year ago.

On Friday, after the news of the attachment of Sisodia’s properties was reported on various media platforms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of the arrested party leader, refuting the ED’s claims.

Kejriwal said that the total value of assets belonging to Sisodia and his wife stood at only Rs 81 lakh, according to the financial probe agency’s own documents, contradicting the ED’s assertion that properties worth Rs 52 crore were attached.

Since Friday, the entire AAP and its leaders have accused the ED of acting at the behest of the center.

2023070836034

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: 4 school buses collide, 25 children injured

    IIT-K signs MoU with Indian Bank to support innovative start-ups

    Once Sharad Pawar enters the ring, rebels will be shown their...

    After Myanmar, B’desh refugees, Manipur’s displaced people head to Mizoram