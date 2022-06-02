INDIASPORTS

Sanjeet Budhwar to face Serbian Dorde Stojanovic in Matrix Fight Night

India’s Sanjeet Budhwar will face Serbian MMA star Dorde Stojanovic in the Matrix Fight Night 9 here on June 24.

Speaking ahead of the big bout, Sanjeet, who had achieved a TKO win over Dhruv Chaudhary at MFN 8, said, “I am thankful for the opportunity to compete at the main event of Matrix Fight Night 9. I wish my opponent the best wishes, and I am confident I will be able to get the win.”

The Serbian star Dorde Stojanovic also spoke on his big fight and said, “First off all I want to say thank you to God for giving this opportunity to me. I wish all the best to Sanjeet in preparation for a fight. Hopefully he comes at his best because I sure am going to be.”

