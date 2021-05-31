Home SPORTS Sanjeet wins 91kg gold in Asian boxing Sanjeet wins 91kg gold in Asian boxing May 31, 2021 48 0 Share Email Print Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Telegram Digg Sanjeet on Monday won the gold medal in the men’s 91kg event at the Asian Boxing Championships after upsetting 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist and three-time Asian champion Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan 4-1. –IANS qma/ RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federer, Medvedev cruise into French Open second round Panghal, Thapa lose in finals of Asian boxing French Open: Iga begins title defence in style, 16th seed Kiki ousted European meet: Rahi, Manu shoot identical scores in precision round Pacer Saini flaunts his bike, says ‘feel the fear’ of it ICC to discuss India’s readiness to host 2021 T20 World Cup Indian players spent post-IPL days with family, now training in hotel India should not underestimate New Zealand in WTC final: Agarkar WI to pick strong team for Test series vs South Africa No decision yet on availability of Aussie players for IPL: CA England look to take out pacer Williamson with nip-backer WTT Youth Star Contender: India’s Diya-Swastika finish runner-up Recent Posts India’s FY21 fiscal deficit reaches 98.5% of revised target (Roundup) May 31, 2021 Sanjeet wins 91kg gold in Asian boxing May 31, 2021 Federer, Medvedev cruise into French Open second round May 31, 2021 Andhra CM lays foundations for 14 medical colleges May 31, 2021 Choksi may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica, claims Antigua PM May 31, 2021