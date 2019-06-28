‘Sanjivani 2’ first look out on National Doctors Day

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) The makers of “Sanjivani 2” marked the National Doctors Day on Monday with the first look of the show.

Producer Siddharth P. Malhotra shared the look on Twitter, and wrote: “It’s National Doctors Day, so ‘Sanjivani 2’ ka first look banta hai. Presenting Dr Ishaani (Surbhi Chandna), Dr Sid (Namit Khanna), Dr Anjali (Sayantani Ghosh), the original pillars Dr Juhi (Gurdip Kohli) and my favourite always Dr Shashank (Mohnish Bahl).”

“Sanjivani”, which aired in 2002, narrated a story about four medical interns Juhi Singh, Rahul Mehra, Simran Chopra and Omi Joshi and the trials and tribulations they face to fight a constant battle against diseases and death of patients while balancing their professional and personal life.

The reboot of the medical drama will air on Star Plus.

