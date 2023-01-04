SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Sanju Samson’s shot selection sometimes lets him down: Sunil Gavaskar

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment over Sanju Samsons shot selection during the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During the first T20I on Tuesday, Samson received a lifeline on the third ball of the seventh over as the fielder missed an opportunity to take a catch at deep mid-wicket. But on the fifth ball of the over, Samson went for a huge across-the-line hoick and the leading edge was caught by short third man off Dhananjaya de Silva for just five runs.

“And this time, it’s the leading edge going to short third man. He is such a fine player. Sanju Samson has so much talent but his shot selection sometimes lets him down. And this is one more occasion where it has disappointed,” said Gavaskar on air during the match.

The 28-year old Samson also made an error early in Sri Lanka innings, when he dropped a catch of Pathum Nissanka at mid-off on just the second ball of their chase on the bowling of captain Hardik Pandya. He made up for the missed chance by taking catches of Kusal Mendis and De Silva.

Talking about Samson, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said it’s high time that the right-handed batter grabs his chances in the T20I setup.

“We all talk about how much talent he has but he needs to capitalise on these chances,” he said during the Cricket Live Show on Star Sports.

With a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, India will next face Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

20230104-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SA v IND: We are very much aware of that, says...

    IPL 2022: We need to execute our plans consistently, says DC...

    Not playing T20 World Cup, Ashes were ‘hardest pills’ to swallow:...

    Ashes, 1st Test: This is one tour as a fast bowler...