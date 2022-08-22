SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Sankar Lal Chakraborty to visit Norway’s club for pro football coaching license

NewsWire
0
0

Technical director of UExcel Sports Ventures, Sankar Lal Chakraborty will travel to Norway from August 23 to 31 to meet reputed sports administrators, managers, footballers and mentors of the Viking FK Club.

This visit to an Eliterserian Club in Europe is part of Sankar’s pursuit for his Pro Football Coaching License. Chakraborty has been invited by Viking FK, for an extensive club visit to its club stadia and facilities, at Stavanger.

The club visit curriculum will give Sankar an in-depth exposure to all aspects related to the management and working of an Elite Club in Europe. It will be coupled with a meeting with our International Sports Tech Partner, GPM AS.

Sankar would also be meeting the reputed Sports Administrators, Managers, Footballers and Mentors of the Club. He will also watch a crucial match of Viking FK in the Eliterserian Football League with top officials of Norwegian Football fraternity.

20220822-195005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PSG footballer Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

    NorthEast looking for big step in playoff race with win over...

    Suarez close to deciding future amid River Plate interest

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters score late to draw 8-goal encounter with...