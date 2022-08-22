Technical director of UExcel Sports Ventures, Sankar Lal Chakraborty will travel to Norway from August 23 to 31 to meet reputed sports administrators, managers, footballers and mentors of the Viking FK Club.

This visit to an Eliterserian Club in Europe is part of Sankar’s pursuit for his Pro Football Coaching License. Chakraborty has been invited by Viking FK, for an extensive club visit to its club stadia and facilities, at Stavanger.

The club visit curriculum will give Sankar an in-depth exposure to all aspects related to the management and working of an Elite Club in Europe. It will be coupled with a meeting with our International Sports Tech Partner, GPM AS.

Sankar would also be meeting the reputed Sports Administrators, Managers, Footballers and Mentors of the Club. He will also watch a crucial match of Viking FK in the Eliterserian Football League with top officials of Norwegian Football fraternity.

