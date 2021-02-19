Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that Sankrail freight terminal which has eight full electrified lines will provide the facility of quick freight movement from industrial areas in West Bengal.

Goyal made the remarks after inaugurating second foot over bridge at Santragachi, Freight Terminal at Sankrail (Phase-I) and Vivekananda Meditation Centre at Howrah and dedicated an Executive Lounge at Sealdah station to the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal also expressed his condolences over the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita station, in which 25 people including West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain were injured on Wednesday night.

Speaking about the railway projects in the state, Goyal said, “Many projects have been inaugurated today, especially Sankrail freight terminal which has eight full electrified lines.”

He said, “The Terminal will provide the facility of quick freight movement from industrial areas around Sankrail.”

He also said that the new elevators, escalators at busy Sealdah station will provide facilities to the passengers and a new foot overbridge at Santragachi will connect six platforms.

The Minister also added that all 8,500 stations in the country are clean today.

“All Station Masters are entrusted the responsibility to ensure that the stations remain clean and tidy. Today, all trains are cleaned by automatic washing plants. Customers have appreciated the cleanliness in the trains and station premises and the complaints related to cleanliness have reduced,” he said.

He also said that the electrification of railways is being done across the country and by the year 2030, Indian Railways would be the first railway in the world to be pollution-free.

According to railway officials, Sankrail Freight Terminal (Phase-I) has been developed with modern facilities for freight rake handling to ensure faster turnaround of rakes for speedy transportation of inward/outward consignments serving major industries like iron and steel, textile, garments, plastic, food and beverages, foundries, cement etc.

This Freight Terminal will serve around 40 sq.km. industrial belt spreading over Kolkata and Howrah in West Bengal. The freight terminal with eight full length electrified lines with wharf facilities has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 109 Crores.

–IANS

aks/ash