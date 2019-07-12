‘Sanskari’ Vidya Balan’s ‘time pass gyan’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan seemed to be in a mood of goofing around as she shared a “time pass” video of herself lip syncing some “sanskari gyan” with a funny twist.

In the Instagram video, Vidya is sporting a desi married woman look, wearing a bright red sari, sindoor and a bindi.

The clip begins with a man’s voice saying how an unmarried woman’s body is home to nine goddesses and that it is the husband’s action that will decide which goddess will get active in her life post marriage.

She captioned the hilarious video which was seen by 3 lakh people as: “Some tak-tuk time pass.”

On the work front, Vidya, who was last seen in “Tumhari Sulu”, is gearing up for the release of “Mission Mangal”, which is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars’ orbit, launched by ISRO in November 2013.

–IANS

dc/pg