ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child

NewsWire
0
0

After his childhood was stolen from him by two years of sexual abuse, Carlos Santana eventually found forgiveness.

The legendary guitarist, 75, recently opened up about the ways in which he was able to make peace with his situation, years down the line, reports People magazine.

“My son and I were talking about this yesterday, how acceptance and forgiveness are really spiritual,” he said. “I learned to look at everyone who ever went out of their way to hurt me, demean me or make me feel like less, like they’re 5 or 6 years old, and I’m able to look at them with understanding and compassion.”

As per People, Santana, whose experiences will be chronicled in the upcoming documentary ‘Carlos’, which will premiere on June 17 at the Tribeca Film Festival, first went public with his abuse during an interview with ‘Rolling Stone’ in 2000.

He said that he was abused “almost every day” between the ages of 10 and 12 by a man who’d cross the border into Mexico and bring him toys and gifts; he told ‘The Guardian’ in 2014 the man was an American tourist who’d befriended his parents.

Now, the musician says he’s able to see the situation from a new perspective, one that allows him grant his abuser grace.

“For example, this person who abused me sexually, instead of sending him to hell forever, I visualised him like a child, and behind him there was a lot of light,” he said.

20230615-202405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amy Adams was ‘really scared’ while watching ‘Enchanted’ with audience for...

    Anna Kendrick’s epic reply to Trixie Mattel over ‘Twilight’ role

    Millie Bobby Brown grateful for ‘Stranger Things’ platform

    Bruce Lee biopic set: Ang Lee to direct, filmmaker’s son to...