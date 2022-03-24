ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Santhanam has begun dubbing for director Rathna Kumar’s much-awaited comedy entertainer ‘Gulu Gulu’.

The film, which has raised a lot of expectations, features Athulya Chandra as the female lead.

Santhanam plays an interesting character called ‘Google’ in the film. However, everytime his name is called, Google, whose broken English has been taught to him by his mom, hears it as ‘Gulu Gulu’.

The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, ‘Lollu Sabha’ Maaran and ‘Lollu Sabha’ Seshu among others.

Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.

In the film, Santhanam’s character is widely travelled and knows 13 languages. Yet, his English is broken. He gets bashed up in the name of doing social service but knows about almost anything and everything.

What’s more, he’ll give everybody who asks him a question a clear cut explanation. That is why he is lovingly called ‘Google’. However, everytime people call him that, all he hears is ‘Gulu Gulu’.

20220324-171604

