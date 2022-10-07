ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Santhanam croons a number for his film ‘Kick’

Actor Santhanam, who will be seen playing the lead in director Prasanth Raj’s upcoming entertainer ‘Kick’ has, for the first time, sung a song in his film.

Santhanam has sung the song ‘Saturday Is Cominguu’, the lyrics of which have been penned by lyricist Vivekha. Music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya, who is renowned in the Kannada film industry. The full lyrical video for the song will be released on October 10.

Sources say that Santhanam plays a person who works in an advertising firm in the film and that he expects to get a ‘kick’ out of everything he does.

The story revolves around the hero and the heroine who work in rival advertising firms and the cat and mouse fight that takes place between them due to the rivalry.

The director, sources disclose, has made this film into a full-length comedy.

Apart from Santhanam and Tanya Hope, the film will also feature Thambi Ramaiah, Brahmanandam, Senthil, Kovai Sarala, Mansoor Ali Khan, Manobala, Y.G. Mahendran, Mottai Rajendran, Shakila, Ragini Dwivedi, Vaiyapuri, Scissor Manohar, KingKong, Muthukaalai, Seshu, Cool Suresh and Anthony, among others.

