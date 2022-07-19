One of Tamil cinema’s top music directors, Santhosh Narayanan has dedicated ‘Maatna Gaali’, the first single from Santhanam-starrer ‘Gulu Gulu’, to all his directors and the Tamil film fraternity.

Taking to Twitter to release the first single, he said, “Here is ‘Maatna Gaali’ from ‘Gulu Gulu’. I dedicate this to all my directors and the Tamil film fraternity. Excited!”

The whacky number, which has lyrics by the film’s director Rathna Kumar, has been rendered by Santhosh Naryanan himself.

The film, a comedy drama, featuring actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in the lead, has triggered huge expectations, both among fans and film critics.

While the satellite rights of the film have been acquired by Sun TV, the digital rights of the film have been acquired by Sun NXT.

Santhanam plays an interesting character called ‘Google’ in the film. In it, he plays a person who is widely travelled and knows 13 languages. Yet, his English is broken. He gets bashed up in the name of doing social service but knows about almost anything and everything. What’s more, he’ll give everybody who asks him a question a clear cut explanation. That is why he is lovingly called ‘Google’. However, everytime people call him that, all he hears is ‘Gulu Gulu’.

The film also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Lollu Sabha Seshu among others.

Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.

