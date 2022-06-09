SCI-TECHWORLD

Santosh Janardhan to replace Meta’s head of engineering David Mortenson

NewsWire
0
0

Following the recent exit of Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg and head of AI Jerome Pesenti, now top engineering executive David Mortenson is reportedly stepping down and will be replaced by Santosh Janardhan.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Verge, Santosh Janardhan, one of Mortenson’s direct reports and a current VP of engineering, will assume the role later this month.

A spokesperson for Meta, Jon Carvill, confirmed the change.

“I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved over the past two years. I have been supporting Infra,” Mortenson, said in the memo, adding that the company “survived the biggest capacity crunch in the company’s history (at least in the past decade)” — likely a reference to supply chain constraints brought on by the global pandemic — and “managed to stay productive as we shifted to work from home”.

Mortenson’s role oversees the “teams responsible for developing and operating the hardware, network, software and data centers that all Meta services run on,” according to the company’s website.

He has been at Meta for 11 years in various engineering leadership roles and took the top job about two years ago. He is leaving his role, but says he is not leaving Meta for now.

He will take a long break and says in the memo that “once I get back, I will figure out what’s next for me,” the report said.

Recently, Meta announced that Sandberg will step down from the COO post later this year. And later, the company said that Pesenti, Meta’s VP of AI, will depart in mid-June after helping it through the early stages of the AI transition.

20220609-135403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wang Yaping becomes first Chinese woman to walk in space

    Samsung pips Intel to lead global chip market in 2021

    Crypto mayhem: $3.5 bn worth Bitcoin in Terra reserve just evaporated

    NASA to develop second Moon lander, alongside SpaceX’s Starship