SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Santosh Trophy: Services’ Adersh Mattummal breaks shin bone, undergoes surgery

NewsWire
0
0

Four-time former champions Services will take the field for the third-place match Trophy without the services of Adersh Mattummal in the 76th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy, here on Saturday.

Mattummal’s campaign in Riyadh ended after he suffered a fracture in his shin bone and has to undergo an operation here on Thursday.

Mattummal suffered an injury during the first semifinal on Wednesday when he was tackled down by a Meghalaya defender late in the second half of the match.

Mattummal, who had come in as a substitute, had to be stretchered out of the ground and missed the remaining part of the match on Wednesday. He went for scans on Thursday and the doctors decided to operate on his left leg on Thursday evening.

The surgery has been done and he is well and recovering, He is likely to be out of action for around six to eight weeks.

Services will take on Punjab to decide the third place in the Santosh Trophy at the King Fahd International Stadium here on Saturday.

20230302-224202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Football transfers: Dani Alves leaves Barcelona, Real Sociedad sign Mohamed Ali...

    Women’s Asian Cup: Trio confident of sealing FIFA World Cup ticket

    2026 FIFA World Cup to be held across 16 cities including...

    Durand Cup 2022: Chennaiyin look to exploit chinks in Mumbai City...