Sanya Malhotra celebrates 2nd anniversary of ‘Ludo’ with throwback pictures

Actress Sanya Malhotra, is celebrating the second anniversary of her black comedy film ‘Ludo’. The multi-starrer film, directed by Anurag Basu, was released directly on OTT owing to the first year of the pandemic.

On Saturday, Sanya took to the story section of her Instagram to share throwback pictures and videos from the film’s set. The videos and pictures show her in the company of her co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Rohit Saraf, with whom she can be seen dancing on the ‘O beta ji’ song, which was reprised for ‘Ludo’.

‘Ludo’, which was released exactly 2 years ago on Netflix, was received well by the audience for its finely crafted screenplay interspersed with humour and signature Anurag Basu treatment, who is known for his off-beat style of direction much like his namesake Anurag Kashyap.

