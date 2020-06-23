Sanya Malhotra posts ‘zor se throwback’ from ‘Dangal’ days

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has gone down memory lane and reminisced about her Dangal days in a throwback video on social media.

Sanya took to Insatgram, where she shared a string of videos of her practicing wrestling for the film, where she essayed the role of Babita Phogat.

“Zor se throwbacks #dangal,” she captioned the clips.

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film was based on the Phogat family of wrestlers. Superstar Aamir Khan played Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana.