Canindia News

Sanya Malhotra: ‘Shakuntala Devi’ is a fulfilling experience

by CanIndia New Wire Service022

Actress Sanya Malhotra says working on the upcoming Shakuntala Devi biopic has been a fulfilling experience.

In “Shakuntala Devi”, Sanya plays the role of late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama Banerji.

“Working on ‘Shakuntala Devi’ has been a very fulfilling experience. Being a part of such a talented cast and crew was very special, especially since this one explored a mother-daughter equation,” she said.

Vidya Balan essays Shakuntala Devi in the film, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

Describing her chemistry with her co-stars, Sanya said: “I shared a lovely chemistry with Vidya ma’am. Similarly, I was also fortunate to spend a lot of time with Jisshu, who plays my father in the film.”

Directed by Anu Menon, “Shakuntala Devi” is set to stream on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

Related posts

Govt to honour Lata Mangeshkar with ‘Daughter of the Nation’ title

CanIndia New Wire Service

Dhoni’s experience important for India, says Clarke

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bear Grylls brings ‘World’s Toughest Race’ to Amazon Prime

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.