Sanya Malhotra: ‘Shakuntala Devi’ is a fulfilling experience

Vidya Balan essays Shakuntala Devi in the film, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

Describing her chemistry with her co-stars, Sanya said: “I shared a lovely chemistry with Vidya ma’am. Similarly, I was also fortunate to spend a lot of time with Jisshu, who plays my father in the film.”

Directed by Anu Menon, “Shakuntala Devi” is set to stream on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.