Sao Paulo, Huracan make winning starts in Copa Sudamericana

Forward Erison scored two second-half goals as Brazil’s Sao Paulo eased to a 2-0 away victory over Argentine side Tigre in their opening Copa Sudamericana group match.

The Botafogo loanee struck in the 57th and 74th minutes as Sao Paulo began their campaign in perfect fashion at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s Huracan cruised to a 4-1 home win over Paraguay’s Guarani. Santiago Hezze, Lucas Castro, Santiago Gaston and Juan Fernando Garro were all on target for the hosts while Federico Santander netted for the visitors.

In Paraguayan capital Asuncion, Brazil’s Bragantino struck three second-half goals as they came from behind to rout Tacuary 4-1. Juninho Capixaba, Alerrandro, Talisson de Almeida and Gustavinho scored for the visitors after Edson Carius gave the hosts an early lead.

Elsewhere, Botafogo drew 2-2 at Magallanes and Deportes Tolima prevailed 2-0 at Puerto Cabellos.

