Saoirse Ronan still has anxiety issues at the start of a film

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Saoirse Ronan still feels anxious for the first few days on a new acting assignment, despite the fact that the 25-year-old Hollywood star of Irish-American origin has been working regularly in movies and TV since she was nine.

“I’m often nervous just at the start. The first few days on the set I’m feeling I can’t do it, and keep thinking, ‘This time I can’t do it… I don’t know how I’m going to manage’,” she said in an interview to The Sun.

Ronan added: “But then I settle down and I feel so much at home and part of the creative process, and being able to find that rhythm working with the other actors.”

The “Atonement” star explained that one of the favourite parts of her job is feeling like a family with the rest of the cast and crew, reports goss.ie.

“Whenever I finish work on a film, I have this melancholy feeling about leaving this little family of actors and crew members that I’ve gotten to know,” Ronan said.

“It’s something that never really goes away. You just learn to live with it,” she added.

–IANS

