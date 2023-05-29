BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

SAP Labs India begins 2nd campus construction in Bengaluru, to create 15K jobs

SAP Labs India on Monday commenced the construction of its second campus in the city in Devanahalli that will create 15,000 jobs.

The new campus will span a sprawling 41.07 acres, while zeroing in on sustainability, wellness, and inclusion and keeping the employee at the centre of SAP’s operations.

“As SAP Labs India marks its 25th anniversary this year, we are deepening our investments in India with a new 41-acre campus that would create 15,000 new jobs,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, MD and SVP, SAP Labs India.

The first phase of the facility is expected to be operational by 2025.

SAP’s largest R&D hub globally is situated in Bengaluru, and contributes to 40 per cent of SAP’s global R&D.

“The new campus further strengthens SAP’s commitment to India and to Karnataka. Much gratitude to our customers, partners and friends in the ecosystem for their continued support to SAP,” Gangadharan added.

SAP’s machine learning, internet of things (IoT) and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises.

SAP Labs India last year partnered IT firm Capgemini in India to help early and growth stage software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups develop innovative solutions for customers globally.

The programne assists startups to take their ideas to new, diverse markets and cater to wider audiences.

