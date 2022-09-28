SAP Labs India on Wednesday announced a partnership with IT firm Capgemini in India to help early and growth stage software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups develop innovative solutions for customers globally.

The ‘Cohort 2022’ programme, launching on September 29 in Bengaluru, will see close to 25 curated start-ups participate in a two-day event.

“The objective is to develop a vibrant start-up community to deliver value to clients by scaling innovative solutions. Our innovation ecosystem brings together technology, a network of B2B start-ups, and proven methodologies and services for driving tangible value,” said Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India.

The programne will assist startups to take their ideas to new, diverse markets and cater to wider audiences.

The focus will be on building industry-specific solutions leveraging leading technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), intelligent robotic process automation (IRPA), industrial IoT and analytics and immersive experience.

The startups will have access to the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) to build world-class sustainable and innovative solutions that will enable deeper integration into the SAP portfolio.

“India’s innovation economy is fuelled by homegrown SaaS and deeptech startups which are driving India’s techade and bringing the digital revolution to a grassroots level. The partnership with Capgemini will help us identify our latest cohort of visionary entrepreneurs,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement.

20220928-143204