Sapna Bhavnani’s ‘Sindhustan’ to be screened at MAMI

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani’s debut directorial documentary film “Sindhustan” will be screened at the upcoming 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

“Sindhustan” had its World Premiere at New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) early this year and has won awards and acclaim in the global fest circuit.

In her documentary, Sapna narrates the story of the Sindhi community through Madhubani and Ajrak tattoos on her legs.

Excited about the Asian premiere of “Sindhustan” at MAMI, Sapna said: “My documentary started its journey with MAMI’s TalkDoc in 2018. This gave a first-time filmmaker like me a chance to speak with the who’s who of the international documentary world before embarking on my edit journey.

“Since my documentary is all about questioning home and the absence of roots nothing gives me more joy than bringing it to sweet home Mumbai on a platform like MAMI. With a wonderful curation of films and an incredible audience and ambience there is nothing more a filmmaker needs. I am proud to have my Asia Premiere here at home,” she added.

