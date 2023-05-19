ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sapna Choudhary fulfils ‘lifetime dream’ in crepe coloured gown at Cannes

Haryanvi dancing sensation and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sapna Choudhary has made her Cannes red carpet debut. Sapna has become the first regional artiste from Haryana to attend the prestigious film festival.

Talking about attending the fest, Sapna said: “Cannes is not just a dream, but a lifetime dream for any actress/actor, and I am thankful to God that today I could conquered this besides the facts of not even knowing English or any international languages. I am a proud Indian standing here at Cannes for my country and my state Haryana.”

Sapna has collaborated with Air France for the fest.

As her debut look, she chose a crepe coloured elegant gown with floral designs and embellishments.

Further, sharing her experience Sapna stated: “People of Air France are so generous and accepting, I think acceptance is the biggest step towards change and humanity as well! It was an incredible experience to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Walking the red carpet was surreal. The atmosphere was electric and I was thrilled to be there with so many other talented artists from around the world.”

“Being the first regional artiste to achieve this milestone is a dream come true. I never anticipated it, but I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and because of the support of my fans and my team,” she concluded.

20230519-174004

