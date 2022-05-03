ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saqib Saleem: Eid is the break I was hoping for from back-to-back shoots

Actor Saqib Saleem is celebrating Eid with his family on Tuesday and said that it is also the break he was hoping for from his back-to-back shoots.

Talking about his favourite Eid memory, Saqib says, “During the pandemic, I spent Eid away from my parents, but I was constantly in touch with them. We Face-timed and made the celebrations happen virtually. It’s a reminder that the things that matter are intangible.”

He adds, “I am glad to have my friends and family around this year. Eid is also the break I was hoping for from back-to-back shoots. There’s so much happening in the world and there’s so much we should be grateful for. Eid Mubarak. I wish happiness to everyone celebrating Eid.”

Saqib will soon be seen in horror comedy ‘Kakuda’ opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh and his production ‘Double XL’ starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal.

