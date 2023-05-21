ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saqib Saleem took up gun firing classes, MMA training for ‘Crackdown 2’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Saqib Saleem, whose ‘Crackdown 2’ is on the horizon, shared that he underwent intense physical training for his part in the show. He did everything “From gun firing classes to rigorous MMA training” for his role of a RAW agent in the series.

The streaming show returns for its second season with its stellar star cast of Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa and Ankur Bhatia.

Sharing his journey of bringing back the iconic character of Riyaz Pathan, Saqib said: “I am extremely grateful that I got to bring Riyaaz Pathan to the digital screens! The second season was gruelling both in terms of training as well as the anticipation to ensure that I did justice to Riyaaz Pathan’s journey on the show.”

He further mentioned: “From gun firing classes to rigorous MMA training – we went through it all to ensure the most authentic portrayal of our fearless RAW agents. A show this huge, needs a platform just as grand to bring alive the larger-than-life moments. I am excited for the movie’s release on India’s largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and can’t wait to see the audience’s reactions to Riyaz’s next moves.”

Created by Apoorva Lakhia, the series seamlessly combines elements of espionage, crime, and high-stakes drama to deliver an engaging narrative that will leave viewers wanting more. The second season will also feature Freddy Daruwala, Hemant Kher and Sachin Parikh.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar said: “The super success of season 1, inspired us to put our best foot forward and take the entertainment to the next level with Season 2! I like exploring different genres as an actor and my character as a double agent has always had an interesting arc, but this season you will also see a lot of exciting action.”

“From the sand dunes of Jaisalmer to the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir, Apoorva had us performing some really challenging stunts amidst the most beautiful locations. The team is super fun to work with. We’re excited for the release of the new season on India’s largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and to take our story to its large subscription base across the country,” she added.

‘Crackdown’ Season 2 will be available for streaming on JioCinema from May 25, 2023.

20230521-140202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shraddha Das plays a psychiatrist in her Tamil debut film

    Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree’ prequel to kick start in August 2022

    Video of Vishal playing cricket with ‘Laththi’ unit bowls over netizens

    Arko shoots for a song with Miss Korea 2021