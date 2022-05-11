ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sara Ali Khan aims for work-life balance with Kashmir trek

Sara Ali Khan is turning out to be a wanderer at heart. The actress, who is constantly on the road for her work, somehow manages to make time for her passion of travelling.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan travelled to Pahalgam in Kashmir and immersed herself in the joys of trekking. The actress climbed up a hill to catch sight of the sunrise.

In the pictures that Sara has uploaded, she is seen outfitted stylishly in maroon sportswear. Taking to her social media, the actress jotted down “Kashmir Ki Kali ?? Is back to your Gali ????

Now trekking par Main Chali ??”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan’s last outing ‘Atrangi Re’ was much appreciated by audiences and reviewers around the country.

Currently, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

Sara Ali Khan is one young actress who knows how to enjoy work-life balance.

