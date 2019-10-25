Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali with Saif, Kareena

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Taking a break from her busy shoot schedule, actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated Diwali with her father Saif Ali Khan, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs. In one image, the “Simmba” star is seen posing with Saif, Kareena, brother Ibrahim and Taimur.

While in another photograph, Sara is seen in a selfie with her father Saif.

She captioned the images in Hindi: “Dipawali kii hardik shubhkaamnaye.”

On the work front, Sara, who was last seen sharing screen space with actor Ranveer Singh, is currently busy filming for “Coolie No.1” remake. The film is a remake of director David Dhawan’s 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film opposite Karthik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

–IANS

dc/ksk