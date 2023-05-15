Sara Ali Khan believes that the relatability of her characters comes from the fact that she strongly relates with the pulse of her country and enjoys being “an Indian desi girl.”

Her girl-next-door avatar has always been a fan favourite and once again she will be seen playing a young middle-class woman opposite Vicky Kaushal in the forthcoming Laxman Utekar directorial ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

When asked if she opts for such roles only to gain an edge over otrher actors, Sara Ali Khan said: “I don’t know if it’s about gaining an edge, but the truth is that I think I really relate very strongly with the pulse of my country.

“I have grown up thinking of myself as just another Indian desi girl from Juhu, who lives with her mama, and doesn’t really have any frills and fancies, and filmy friends, to be honest with you.”

Continuing in the same vein, Sara said: “So, one has always grown up being very proud of one’s Indian-ness. I think that is a more personal thing; I think it is (Abhishek Kapoor) Gatto sir’s vision or (Aanand L. Rai) Anand Sir’s guidance, or Laxman Sir’s instructions that make me feel like a character you can relate to, I think that is what this really is all about, at least for me.”

Abhishek Kapoor helmed Sara in the much-acclaimed ‘Kedarnath’ and Aanand L. Rai in the Dhanush-Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Atrangi Re’.

A small-town love story about two warring partners, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is backed by Dinesh Vijan under th Maddock Films banner. The film, slated for a June 2 release, also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi and Neeraj Sood.

Apart from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, Sara is also busy with ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Jagan Shakti’s as-yet untitled project.

20230515-183402