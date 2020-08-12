Canindia News

Sara Ali Khan has low-key birthday celebration

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan turned a year older on Wednesday, and she had a low-key celebration with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Goa.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a couple of pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations.

In the videos, we see Sara posing with balloons. She also shared a picture of her birthday cakes, one of which seems arranged by her brother as it read: “Happy birthday, Appa Jaan”.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a childhood picture of Sara with her father Saif Ali Khan and wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful. Eat loads of pizza. Big Hug.”

Wishing her niece on her birthday, actress Soha Ali Khan posted on Instagram: “Happy birthday Sara bia! May you continue to shine always. Much love.”

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”.

–IANS

sim/vnc

