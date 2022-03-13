Sara Ali Khan is an ardent pop-culture lover

New Delhi, March 13 (IANSlife) “Women’s fashion is constantly changing, with new styles and trends emerging every other day. Women enjoy experimenting and designing their own outfits, and mixing and matching their outfits to create new looks,” says actor Sara Ali Khan, who recently became an equity partner with a significant investment in The Souled Store, a casual wear and pop-culture apparel brand.

Today women prefer clothes that make them feel comfortable and relaxed; sustainability is also a major consideration today; women want to know about the fabrics used and prefer eco-friendly clothing items.

Commenting on the partnership Sara says, “I am joining The Souled Store as an investor at an undisclosed amount. In a short span of time, the brand has carved a niche for itself in the casual wear space. Being an ardent pop-culture lover, and a firm believer in originality and comfort being as important as fashion, I see the brand as a perfect fit. I also believe the apparel and fashion industry is forever booming, and it was the right time for me to join the bandwagon. I hope to continue spreading the pop-culture wave along with TSS.”

“I love being part of brands that resonate with my personality. With the brand’s massive popularity, growing brand equity and my love for all things pop-culture, I knew this was a perfect fit for me as an investor. I believe in the brand and can’t wait to be a part of the journey.” she added.

Started by four pop culture enthusiasts, Vedang Patel, Harsh Lal, Aditya Sharma and Rohin Samtaney, the brand is India’s largest online merchandising platform with licenses such as Disney, Warner Bros., WWE, IPL, Viacom18 and more under its roster.

