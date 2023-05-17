New Delhi, May 17 (IANSlife) The red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 was loaded with glitz and splendour on the opening day. Actor Sara Ali Khan choose a desi look for her Cannes Film Festival debut, winning many hearts and Naomi Campbell flaunted a silver embellished dress fully adorn with Chopard jewellery.

Here are some of our fave looks from the first day of the Cannes Film Festival 2023:

Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerizing calendar of designs from the renowned couture house of @abujanisandeepkhosla

Sara’s ensemble featured a resplendent blouse adorned in crystals, pearls, and resham work. The intricate details add a touch of glamour to her ethereal look. Adding to the allure, the ensemble features two drapes in tulle — an enchanting one –shoulder drape and a long-head veil. Both drapes boast the finest shadow work, with the head veil embellished with tiny shadow dots and intricate borders.

Naomi Campbell

English Model Naomi Campbell shined in silver sequin dress and Chopard earrings in 18ct white gold featuring 24.12-carats of diamonds, a bracelet in titanium featuring 9.77-carats of diamonds, a bracelet in 18k white gold featuring 90.6-carats of diamonds, a bracelet in 18ct white gold featuring 4.80-carats of diamonds, and a ring in 18ct white gold featuring a 10.06-carat brilliant-cut diamond and diamonds, all from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, along with a bracelet from the L’Heure du Diamant Collection in 18ct white gold featuring 11.75-carats of diamonds, along with a ring from the Red Carpet Collection in 18ct white gold featuring a 9.55-carat blue sapphire and diamonds.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Welsh Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzled low cut red dress and paired an earrings from the Chopard Red Carpet Collection featuring 33.43-carats of rubies and 8.59-carats of pink sapphires and a bracelet from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring diamond and pink sapphires.

Uma Thurman

American Actress Uma Thurman sparkled in a necklace from the Red Carpet Collection in 18ct white Fairmined-certified gold featuring 223.89-carats of rubies, 32.54-carats of diamonds and 23.91-carats of amethysts. She also wore a pair of earrings in 18ct white gold featuring a pair of heart shaped rubies with diamonds, a bracelet in 18ct white gold featuring 24.03-carats of rubies, a bracelet in 18ct white gold featuring 73.69-carats of diamonds, all from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, along with earrings in 18ct white gold featuring rubies and diamonds worn in the hair and a ring in 18ct white gold featuring diamonds, both from the Precious Lace Collection.

Carys Douglas

Daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Carys Douglas sparkled in earrings in 18ct white Fairmined-certified gold featuring 10.89-carats of diamonds, a bracelet in 18ct white Fairmined-certified gold featuring 13.86-carats of diamonds, and two diamond rings in 18ct white Fairmined-certified gold, all from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

